India to tour Ireland for T-20 series in June

Dublin: Ireland Men’s team will play limited over series against India, New Zealand, South Africa and Afghanistan over a two-month period, starting June 26 at Malahide. Thirteen of the matches will be played across the international venues in Ireland, while the men’s series against South Africa will be hosted at The Bristol County Ground.

The three-match ODI series between Ireland Men and New Zealand – the world’s top-ranked ODI side, will be part of the ICC World Cup Super League, being a crucial set of fixtures in Ireland’s 2023 World Cup qualification campaign. India men’s visit replicates the two-match series staged in Malahide in 2018. The first T20 match against India will be held on June 26th and second match will be on June 28th.

‘2022 is set to be the biggest summer of international cricket ever in Ireland, with Irish cricket fans able to enjoy watching some of the world’s best players on show’, said Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland. ‘We are delighted to welcome back India Men’s team for the first time since 2018, as well as the number one-ranked ODI side – the Black Caps, who were last here in 2017. Just as important, given we will shortly after be heading to a T20 World Cup, are the two T20I series against South Africa and Afghanistan. Our thanks go to Gloucestershire Cricket Club for agreeing to host the South African series’ he added.