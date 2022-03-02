Indian man turns his basement restaurant in Kyiv into shelter home, provides free meals

In the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an Indian restaurant in Kyiv has become a lifeline for Indian students and Ukrainian citizens by providing them with refuge and free food. Since the attack began, at least 70 individuals have sought refuge at Saathiya restaurant.

‘Saathiya’ is located in the Chokolivskyi Boulevard basement. Hundreds of people went inside the restaurant for safety when explosions occurred in the neighbourhood. Restaurant owner Manish Dave has been looking after the individuals since then, including giving them regular meals.

‘Many Ukrainian nationals also arrived at my restaurant, hoping they will be safe here. The restaurant is now like a bomb shelter because it is in the basement. We are serving everyone food’, Dave said.

Twitter account of ‘GOOD’ also shared photos of the restaurant and wrote, ‘A man called Manish Dave has turned his restaurant into a shelter for over 125 vulnerable people in Ukraine. He & his staff cook food & risk their lives in search of ration for them all. The world needs more people like Manish Dave’.

The restaurant anecdote is one of several touching tales that have surfaced from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country. In Kyiv, Saathiya was already a renowned cafe for Indian students. According to reports, everyone was offered chicken biryani at the eatery. The management, on the other hand, is now concerned about the food supply.

‘We have been keeping stock of ration left with us. We have rice and flour to last 4-5 days, but we need to buy vegetables and other items. There are restrictions on movement between 10 pm and 7 am’, Dave said, adding that restaurant was able to resupply rice, milk, and veggies on Friday when the market reopened for a brief period.