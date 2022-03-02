Indian Railways announces resumption of UDAY Express double-decker trains connecting Coimbatore and Bengaluru

Coimbatore: The Southern Railway has announced the resumptions of UDAY (Utkrisht Double-Decker Air-Conditioned Yatri) Express, the double-decker trains service connecting Coimbatore and Bangalore. The train service will be resumed from March 31. Railway had already started the advance ticket reservations.

The train has 7 air-conditioned double-decker coaches, 2-second class chair cars, 1-second class cum luggage/brake and 1 luggage brake and generator car. It features infotainment system, Wi-Fi, a GPS-based passenger information system, an exclusive dining area for passengers and food vending machines.

Train No. 22666 Coimbatore Jn – KSR Bengaluru Uday Express will leave Coimbatore Jn at 05.45 hrs, and reach KSR Bengaluru at 12.40 hrs the same day. Train No. 22665 KSR Bengaluru – Coimbatore Jn Uday Express will leave KSR Bengaluru at 14.15 hrs and will reach Coimbatore Jn at 21.00 hrs the same day. The train will not be running on Wednesdays. Train No. 22665 KSR Bengaluru – Coimbatore Jn Uday Express will have an additional stoppage at Coimbatore North.

At present, the national transporter operates 10 double-decker trains in the country.

List of double-decker trains:

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Madgaon AC Double Decker Express

Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Double Decker Express

Chennai – Bangalore Double Decker Express

Lucknow Junction – Anand Vihar Terminal Double Decker Express

Jaipur – Delhi Sarai Rohilla AC Double Decker Express

Visakhapatnam – Tirupati Double Decker Express

Bhopal – Indore AC Double Decker Intercity Express

Guntur – Kacheguda AC Double Decker Express

Mumbai – Surat Flying Ranee Double Decker Express

Kacheguda – Tirupati Double Decker Express