India’s GST revenue crosses 1 lakh crore for fifth month in a row

New Delhi: The revenue from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) crossed Rs 1,33,026 crore in February. As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Finance, the GST collection is 18% more than that of the same month previous year. This is the fifth month in a row the GST revenue is crossing Rs 1.30 lakh crore in this fiscal year. GST cess collection crossed Rs 10,000 crore mark for the first time since the implementation of GST on July 1, 2017.

Of the total revenue, the CGST is Rs 24,435 crore, SGST is Rs 30,779 crore, IGST is Rs 67,471 crore (including Rs 33,837 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,340 crore (including Rs 638 crore collected on import of goods). The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of February 2022 after regular IGST settlement is Rs 50,782 crore and Rs 52,688 crore, respectively. CGST refers to Central Goods and Services Tax, SGST (State Goods and Services Tax) and IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax).

The gross GST collection in the first10 months of 2021-22 has crossed Rs 12.1 lakh crore.