IPL 2022: Here is the full squad of all teams, schedule and venues

Mumbai: The 15th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on March 26. In the opening match, Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders. The finals will be played on May 29.

All the 10 teams are included in the two groups. Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are included in the Group A. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are included in the group B.

There will be 70 league matches and 4 playoff matches. The 10 teams will play a total of 14 league matches (7 home matches and 7 away matches). Each team will play 5 teams twice and the remaining 4 teams only once (2 only home and 2 only away).

Four teams with highest points will enter the playoffs round. The teams placed in 1st and 2nd position in the points table will get two chances to enter the final as they will play Qualifier 1 & 2 and the teams placed in 3rd and 4th spot will play Eliminator round to enter the Qualifier 2 to lock horns with the team that lost the Qualifier 1.

League matches will played in four venues – Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Mumbai will host 55 games, while 15 will be played in Pune. Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil stadiums will host 20 matches each, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA International stadiums will host 15 games each.

Full list of IPL Teams:

CSK:

Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), MS Dhoni (c) (Rs 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore), Deepak Chahar (Rs 14 crore), Dwayne Bravo (Rs 4.4 crore), Robin Uthappa (Rs 2 crore), Ambati Rayudu (Rs 6.75 crore), KM Asif (Rs 20 lakh), Tushar Deshpande (Rs 20 lakh), Shivam Dube (Rs 4 crore), Maheesh Theekshana (Rs 70 Lakh). Rajvardhan Hangargekar (Rs 1.5 crore), Simarjeet Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Devon Conway (Rs 1 crore), Mitchell Santner (Rs 1.90 crore), Adam Milne (Rs 1.9 crore), Subhranshu Senapati (Rs 20 lakh), Mukesh Choudhary (Rs 20 lakh), Prashant Solanki (Rs 1.20 crore), Dwayne Pretorious (Rs 50 Lakh), N Jagadeesan (Rs 20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (Rs 20 lakh), Chris Jordan (Rs 3.50 crore), Bhagath Varma (Rs 20 lakh).

Total Squad: 25, Overseas Players: 8

LSG:

KL Rahul (c) (Rs 15 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 11 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore), Avesh Khan (Rs 10 crore), Quinton de Kock (Rs 6.75 crore), Jason Holder (Rs 8.75 crore), Krunal Pandya (Rs 8.25 crore), Mark Wood (Rs 7.50 crore), Deepak Hooda (5.75 crore), Manish Pandey (4.60 crore), Dushmanta Chameera (Rs 2 crore), Evin Lewis (Rs 2 crore), Krishnappa Gowtham (Rs 90 lakh), Ankit Singh Rajpoot (Rs 50 lakh), Shahbaz Nadeem (Rs 50 lakh), Kyle Mayers (Rs 50 lakh), Manan Vohra (Rs 20 lakh), Mohsin Khan (Rs 20 lakh), Mayank Yadav (Rs 20 lakh), Ayush Badoni (Rs 20 lakh), Karn Sharma (Rs 20 lakh).

Total Squad: 21, Overseas Players: 7

RCB:

Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crore), Mohammad Siraj (Rs 7 crore), Faf du Plessis (Rs 7 crore), Harshal Patel (Rs 10.75 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 10.75 crore), Dinesh Karthik (Rs 5.50 crore), Josh Hazlewood (Rs 7.75 crore), Shahbaz Ahmed (Rs 2.40 crore) Anuj Rawat (Rs 3.4 Crore), Akashdeep Singh (Rs 20 lakh). Mahipal Lomror (Rs 95 lakh). Finn Allen (Rs 80 lakh), Sherfane Rutherford (Rs 1 crore), Jason Behrendorff (Rs 75 lakh), Suyash Prabhudessai (Rs 30 lakh), Chama Milind (Rs 25 lakh), Aneeshwar Gautam (Rs 20 lakh), Karn Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Luvnith Sisodia (Rs 20 lakh), David Willey (Rs 2 crore), Siddharth Kaul (Rs 75 lakh).

Total Squad: 22; Overseas Players: 8

PBKS:

Mayank Agarwal (c) (Rs 12 crore), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore), Shikhar Dhawan (Rs 8.25 crore), Kagiso Rabada (Rs 9.25 crore), Jonny Bairstow (Rs 6.75 crore), Rahul Chahar (Rs 5.25 crore) Harpreet Brar (3.8 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs 9 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 60 lakh), Jitesh Sharma (Rs 20 lakh), Ishan Porel (Rs 3.8 crore), Liam Livingstone (Rs 11.50 crore), Odean Smith (Rs 6 crore), Sandeep Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Raj Angad Bawa (Rs 2 crore), Rishi Dhawan (Rs 55 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (Rs 2 crore), Nathan Ellis (Rs 75 lakh), Atharva Taide (Rs 20 lakh), Benny Howell (Rs 40 lakh).

Total Squad: 25; Overseas Players: 7

MI:

Rohit Sharma (c) (Rs 16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore), Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore), Ishan Kishan (Rs 15.25 crore), Dewald Brevis (Rs 3 crore), M Ashwin (Rs 1.6 crore), Basil Thampi (Rs 30 lakh), Tim David (Rs 8.25 crore), Jofra Archer (Rs 8 crore), Daniel Sams (Rs 2.60 crore), N Tilak Verma (Rs 1.70 crore), M Ashwin (Rs 1.60 crore), Tymal Mills (Rs 1.50 crore), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 1.30 crore), Riley Meredith (Rs 1 crore), Fabian Allen (Rs 75 lakh), Mayank Markande (Rs 65 lakh), Sanjay Yadav (Rs 50 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (Rs 30 lakh), Anmolpreet Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Ramandeep Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Rahul Buddhi (Rs 20 lakh), Hrithik Shokeen (Rs 20 lakh), Mohd Arshad Khan (Rs 20 lakh).

Total Squad: 25; Overseas Players: 8

RR:

Sanju Samson (c) (Rs 14 Crore), Jos Buttler (Rs 10 Crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 4 Crore), Prasidh Krishna (RS 10 Crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 8.50 Crore), Trent Boult (Rs 8 Crore), Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 7.75 Crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 6.50 Crore), R Ashwin (Rs 5 Crore), Riyan Parag (Rs 3.80 Crore), Navdeep Saini (Rs 2.60 Crore), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 2 Crore), James Neesham (Rs 1.50 Crore), Karun Nair (Rs 1.40 Crore), Rassie Van Der Dussen (Rs 1 Crore), Daryl Mitchell (Rs 75 Lakh), Obed McCoy (Rs 75 Lakh), K.C. Cariappa (Rs 30 Lakh), Kuldeep Sen (Rs 20 Lakh), Dhruv Jurel (Rs 20 Lakh), Tejas Baroka (Rs 20 Lakh), Kuldip Yadav (Rs 20 Lakh), Shubham Garhwal (Rs 20 Lakh), Anunay Singh (Rs 20 Lakh).

Total Squad: 24; Overseas: 8

KKR:

Shreyas Iyer (c) (Rs 12.5 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore), Andre Russell (12 crores) and Sunil Narine (6 crores), Nitish Rana (Rs. 8 crores), Sheldon Jackson (Rs. 60 lakhs), Pat Cummins (7.25 crores), Shivam Mavi (7.25 crores), Ajinkya Rahane (1 Cr), Umesh Yadav (2 Cr), Rinku Singh (55 Lakh), Baba Indrajith (20 Lakh), Abhijit Tomar (40 Lakh), Anukul Roy (20 Lakh), Pratham Singh (20 Lakh), Ramesh Kumar (20 Lakh), Aman Hakim Khan (20 Lakh), Rasikh Dar (20 Lakh), Ashok Sharma (55 Lakh), Sam Billings (2 crores), Alex Hales (1.50crores), Chamika Karunaratne (50 Lakh), Tim Southee (1.5 Cr), Mohammad Nabi (1 Cr)

Total Squad: 25; Overseas: 8

SRH:

Kane Williamson (c) (Rs 14 Crore), Abdul Samad (Rs 4 Crore), Umran Malik (Rs 4 Crore), Nicholas Pooran (Rs 10.75 Crore), Washington Sundar (Rs 8.75 Crore), Rahul Tripathi (Rs 8.50 Crore), Romario Shepherd (Rs 7.75 Crore), Abhishek Sharma (Rs 6.50 Crore), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 4.20 Crore), Marco Jansen (Rs 4.20 Crore), T Natarajan (Rs 4 Crore), Kartik Tyagi (Rs 4 Crore), Aiden Markram (Rs 2.60 Crore), Sean Abbott (Rs 2.40 Crore), Glenn Phillips (Rs 1.50 Crore), Shreyas Gopal (Rs 75 Lakh), Vishnu Vinod (Rs 50 Lakh), Fazalhaq Farooqui (Rs 50 Lakh), Priyam Garg (Rs 20 Lakh), Jagadeesha Suchith (Rs 20 Lakh), R Samarth (Rs 20 Lakh), Shashank Singh (Rs 20 Lakh), Saurabh Dubey (Rs 20 Lakh).

Total Squad: 23; Overseas Players: 8

DC:

Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crores), Rishabh Pant (Rs. 16 crores) (c), Axar Patel (9 crores) and Anrich Nortje (6.5 crores), David Warner (Rs. 6.25 crores), Mitchell Marsh (Rs. 6.50 crores), Sarfaraz Khan (Rs. 20 lakhs), KS Bharat (Rs. 2 crores), Shardul Thakur (Rs. 10.75 crores), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs. 2 crores), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs. 1.10 crores), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs. 2 crores), Ashwin Hebbar (Rs. 20 crore), Srikar Bharat (Rs. 2 crores), Mandeep Singh (Rs. 1.10 Crore), Khaleel Ahmed (Rs. 5.25 Crore), Chetan Sakariya (Rs. 4 Crore), Lalit Yadav (Rs. 65 lakh), Ripal Patel (Rs. 20 lakh), Yash Dhull (Rs. 50 lakh), Rovman Powell (Rs. 2.8 Crore), Praveen Dubey (Rs. 50 lakh), Lungisani Ngidi (Rs. 50 lakh), Tim Seifert (Rs. 50 lakh), Vicky Ostwal (Rs. 20 lakh)

Total Squad: 24; Overseas Players: 8

GT:

Hardik Pandya (c) (Rs. 15 crores), Rashid Khan (Rs. 15 crores) and Shubman Gill (Rs. 7 crores), Mohammed Shami (Rs. 6.25 crores), Jason Roy (Rs. 2 crores), Lockie Ferguson (Rs. 10 crores), Abhinav Sadarangani (Rs. 2.6 crores), Rahul Tewatia (Rs. 9 crores), Noor Ahmed (Rs. 30 lakh), R Sai Kishore (Rs. 3 crores), Yash Dayal (Rs 3.20 crore), David Miller (Rs 3 crore), Matthew Wade (Rs 2.40 crore), Alzarri Joseph (Rs 2.40 crore), Wriddhiman Saha (Rs 1.90 crore), Jayant Yadav (Rs 1.70 crore), Vijay Shankar (Rs 1.40 crore), Dominic Drakes (Rs 1.10 crore), Gurkeerat Singh (Rs 50 lakh), Varun Aaron (Rs 50 lakh), Noor Ahmad (Rs 30 lakh), Darshan Nalkande (Rs 20 lakh), B Sai Sudharsan (Rs 20 lakh), Pradeep Sangwan (Rs 20 lakh).

Total Players: 23; Overseas Players: 8