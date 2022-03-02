ISSF World Cup: India’s Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold

Cairo : In shooting, India’s Saurabh Chaudhary won gold medal at the International Sports Federation World Cup in Cairo, Egypt. The 19-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary defeated Michael Schwald of Germany by ‘ 16-6’ in finals of Men’s 10m Air Pistol event. Artem Chernousov of Russia won bronze medal.

Esha Singh won silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event. Anna Korakaki of Greece defeated Esha by ‘16-4’ in the finals. Over 500 shooters from 60 nations are taking part in the event.

India is now in the top of the medal list with one gold and one silver.