Kerala CM urges all stranded Malayalis in Ukraine to register with Norka roots

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged Malayalis stranded in war-torn Ukraine, who are yet to enlist with the government’s Non-Resident Keralites welfare agency Norka Roots on Wednesday, to get registered at the earliest. He assured that the state government was ensuring that all Keralites repatriated from the eastern European country, which is facing Russian offensive, get to reach safely back to the southern state.

As many as 180 students would reach Kochi from Delhi in a chartered flight this evening, Pinarayi Vijayan added. ‘180 students will be flown down from Delhi to Kochi in an @AirAsiaIndia chartered flight at 4 pm, by the Govt. of Kerala. We are ensuring that all Keralites repatriated from #Ukraine, reach back safe and sound. Those who are yet to register should do so with @Norka_Roots’, the CM said in a tweet.

12 more Malayali students have reached back safely.

3,943 have registered with NORKA so far. Shared their details with @MEAIndia & @IndiainUkraine. GoK is continuously in touch with GoI to ensure their safe return. Call NORKA ROOT's 24×7 control room [1800 425 3939] for updates. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 28, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chief Minister had requested the stranded Keralites in Ukraine to follow the advisory of the Indian Embassy which urged all Indians to leave the city of Kyiv urgently by any means. The advisory came amid increasing fighting between Russian forces and Ukrainian troops around Kyiv.