Mahzooz Grand Draw: Indian expat wins 10 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: An Indian expat has won 10 million UAE dirhams in the 66th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw. Rama from Rajasthan has won the fortune after matching five out of the five winning numbers, which were 3, 16, 19, 23, and 30. Rama, who works as a cook with a UAE family for last 12 years is the 22nd millionaire of Mahzooz and the first millionaire of 2022.

He received the Dh10 million cheque from Farid Samji, CEO of Ewings, the managing operator of Mahzooz on Wednesday. ‘For the last 12 years, I’ve yearned for the lifestyle of the families whose homes I’ve worked in. My dreams have been simple ones of owning a nice home and a car. After working continuously for 37 years, it’s finally my turn to live a life of comfort and fulfill every dream that my kids, parents, and siblings have ever had. I will remain forever grateful to Mahzooz for this’, said Rama to Khaleej Times.

Three other winners bagged 100,000 UAE dirhams . The winning raffle numbers were 11541713, 11720419, 11767411, which belonged to Subair, Elham, and Benjie, respectively. 31 lucky winners shared the 1 million UAE dirhams. They will take home 32,258 UAE dirhams each after matching four out of the five winning numbers .

Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw. The next Mahzooz live draw will take place on March 5, 2022 at 9:00pm (UAE time).People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.