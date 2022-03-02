Pavilion timings of Expo 2020 Dubai extended

Dubai: Expo 2020 Dubai has extended the country pavilion timings. According to the new timings, the country pavilions will remain open from 10 am to 11 pm.

Till now more than 16 million people had visited the grand event. In February more than 4.4 million people visited the Expo. This is the highest monthly figure since it began in October, 2021. Expo 2020 has counted 28,000 events in five months. From October 2021 to February 2022, Expo hosted more than 13,000 heads of state, presidents, prime ministers and ministers.

Earlier in January, Expo had announced a ‘Season Pass Finale’ that will grant holders unlimited entries. Priced at Dh195, the pass is valid for entries to Expo 2020 Dubai till March 31, 2022.