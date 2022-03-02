Russian war fare boomeranging?

The New York Times reports that the Russian troops invading Ukraine have low morale and are sabotaging their vehicles. According to Pentagon officials, many of the Russian troops invading Ukraine sabotage their vehicles. Apart from the low morale of the soldiers, they are also suffering from a lack of resources, including food and fuel.

According to the report, the official said most of these soldiers were young fighters without proper training; they also weren’t expecting such stiff opposition from the Ukrainian forces. Officials with the US government claim several of the soldiers didn’t even know they were being sent into combat. These soldiers are laying down their arms without a fight, punching holes in their vehicles just to avoid combat.

Based on the statements of the captured Russian soldiers, it appears that the assessment has been made. In satellite images seen near Kyiv, it appears the convoy is nearly crawling due to low Russian energy levels. Moreover, the slowdown gives them the chance to re-engineer their battle plan as a result of the slowdown. Since the launch of the attack, Russia’s military has demonstrated risk-averse behavior.

A British intelligence company has obtained voice recordings revealing that Russian soldiers are in total chaos, as reported in the Daily Mail. Reports claim that they have refused to follow orders from the central command to attack Ukrainian towns and have complained about running out of supplies. As Shadowbreak, the intelligence agency claimed to have intercepted the messages. Despite the start of the operation last Thursday, the Russian military has demonstrated an absence of logistic support.

During this time, Russian units on the ground were tracked, such as Buran-30, which can be heard planning an attack on a civilian location. Jammers are also being heard attempting to disrupt Russian communications and coordination, the report stated.

As heard on the recording, they also cried when they fought near Kharkhiv. Moreover, they encountered fuel issues, an inability to coordinate due to the lack of maps, and had to request air support or discuss Iskander strikes. There was a disturbing lack of coordination among the units, which sometimes resulted in firefights. Aside from the fact that they have analog radios, they also lack logistical support.