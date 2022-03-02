‘Srinagar’s Craft Safari’: Buyers meet artisans directly

The department of handicrafts and handloom in Srinagar has begun offering craft safaris as a way to revive Kashmir’s centuries-old arts and crafts. Through these safaris, the government anticipates that the craftsmen’s businesses will grow, as well as buyers will be able to buy directly from the artisans. UNESCO listed Srinagar as one of the world’s most creative cities. Among the crafts that were visited were paper mache, wood carving, pottery, silverware, copperware, namdha kari, pashmina, and silk carpets.

‘After listing Srinagar as the creative city, we want to highlight certain products and it’s very important to highlight certain crafts. The idea behind this is that in an area of 2 km you can visit the workplaces of these artisans; you are able to see 5-6 crafts,’ said Mehmood Shah, who is the Director of Handloom and Handicrafts in Kashmir.

‘We have got a very good response and the aim is to connect the artisans with the customer and show them the hard work that is put by these artisans into these products. I am happy we are getting great responses to these safaris. We have designed these tours and they are in the public domain to reach out to those people who are interested in the crafts,’ Shah added.

In Kashmir, the artisans appreciate the steps taken by the government. Steps like these will ensure that machine-made crafts are no longer sold as handmade. It is possible to witness the hard work that artisans put into creating these artefacts during these safaris. As a consequence, buyers from around the country or the world can now visit and purchase original, authentic products from the artisans themselves.

‘Artisans always want to be appreciated and we are thankful that this step has been taken by the handicraft department and Director Mehmood Shah. Meeting the artisans, seeing their hard work and making buyers buy the original products is a unique experience,’ said Sajjad Ali, who is an artisan. ‘A good step in resolving the confusion concerning handmade and machine-made products. The products are appreciated around the world and this will boost that reputation even further.’ he added.