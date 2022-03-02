Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices settled lower in the Indian stock market. As per market experts, the concern over the sanctions imposed on Russia by other countries and rising crude oil prices weighed upon the equity indices.

BSE Sensex slipped down by 778 points or 1.38% to settle at 55,469. NSE Nifty ended at 16,606, lower by 188 points or 1.12%. NSE Nifty Midcap 100 index edged 0.02% lower and small-cap shares rose 0.50%. Most of the sector gauges compiled by NSE ended lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,709 shares advanced while 1,633 declined.

Also Read; Forex Market: Indian rupee slips sharply against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were Tata Steel, Titan, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Nestle India, PowerGrid and Bajaj Finserv. The top losers in the market were Maruti Sukuzi India, Dr Reddy’s, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hero MotoCorp.