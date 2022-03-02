DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle lower

Mar 2, 2022, 04:31 pm IST

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices settled lower in the Indian stock market. As per market experts, the concern over the sanctions imposed on Russia by  other countries and rising crude oil prices    weighed upon the equity indices.

BSE Sensex slipped down by 778 points or 1.38% to settle at 55,469. NSE Nifty ended at 16,606, lower by  188 points or 1.12%. NSE  Nifty Midcap 100 index edged 0.02% lower and small-cap shares rose 0.50%. Most of the sector gauges compiled by NSE ended  lower.  The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,709 shares advanced while 1,633 declined.

Also Read; Forex Market: Indian rupee slips sharply against US dollar 

The top gainers in the market were Tata Steel, Titan, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Nestle India, PowerGrid and Bajaj Finserv. The top losers  in the market were Maruti Sukuzi India, Dr Reddy’s, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, HDFC,  HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hero MotoCorp.

