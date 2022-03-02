Telangana government to turn Ramappa temple to spiritual tourism hub

The Telangana government has launched a new development project for the thirteenth-century Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple, which has been added to the UNSECO list of World Heritage Sites. A complete project report is being made to develop the Ramappa temple and complex into a spiritual tourist centre.

Under the ‘Prasad’ (Pilgrim Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation) plan, the Union Tourism Ministry will provide funding for the construction of the temple. To be able to seek money for development, the state government must follow inputs from the Union ministry, according to a top official from the Telangana State Tourism Department.

Uppala Srinivas Gupta, head of the state tourism department stated that the state government had requested Rs 250 crore from the Union Ministry for the project. According to him, the Chief Minister has already approved Rs 2,000 crore.

The Telangana government wants to link the Ramappa temple to the kaleshwaram tourist circuit, which connects reservoirs such as Mallanna Sagar, Kondapochamma Sagar, Ranganayakamma Sagar, Mid Manair and Lower Manair reservoirs, Narasimhaswamy Sagar in Yadadri, and others as tourism centres. The circuit will also include Yadadri temple and Bhoodan Pochampally village, which recently earned the ‘Best World Tourism Village’ award from UNWTO. There are plans for four-lane connection roads and the extension of the ‘Haritha’ resort.

Among the elements in the plan are an amphitheatre, a commercial centre, public facilities, a 3D projection mapping display, and a promenade with benches. The interpretive centre will be built on a 10-acre plot of land. Jetties and boats are to be introduced on the adjacent Ramappa lake. Beautiful lodging facilities and improved hospitality are also part of the plan.

Prof Panduranga Rao of the Kakatiya Heritage Trust added that before any development work begins, UNESCO-mandated requirements must be met, such as repairing the Kameshwara temple, Shivalayam, and Gollallagudi.