Ukraine President gets standing ovation after his speech at European Parliament

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an impassioned speech before the European Parliament, receiving a standing ovation from those in attendance. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

According to NBC, Zelenskyy stated before the European Parliament that Ukrainians are battling for their rights, independence, and existence. He added that the Ukrainian people are very driven. He went on to say that Ukraine is likewise struggling to become an equal member of Europe and as a result, the European Union would be stronger. The speech followed Zelenskyy’s request for Ukraine to be granted immediate membership in the European Union. A translator in live TV coverage was overcome with tears by his impassioned speech.

Member of European Parliament, Riho Terras tweeted, ‘An unbelievable speech by @ZelenskyyUa at @Europarl_EN. ‘I don’t read from paper, the paper phase is over, we’re dealing with lives. Without you, Ukraine will be alone. We’ve proven our strength; we’re the same as you. Prove that you’ll not let us go. Then life will win over death”.

Another of Zelenskyy’s remarks went viral just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. While speaking in Russian, Zelensky addressed his country as well as Russians. His speech was described as heartbreaking and moving, and parts of it were shared widely on social media. As per a translation by Anton Troianovski, a journalist at New York Times, Zelenskyy stated in his address to Russians, ‘Listen to the voice of reason. The people of Ukraine want peace, the authorities in Ukraine want peace… We don’t need war’.