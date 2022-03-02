Watch Bobby Deol react to his viral memes, says ‘Keep hilarious stuff coming’

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol recently shared a video in which he reacts to some of his own famous memes. Sharing the video on Instagram, the actor wrote, ‘I genuinely had a great laugh, thank you for the love guys. Keep such hilarious stuff coming!’

The video starts with a picture from one of the actor’s older films, in which he appears to be using an airpod. The actor reacted to it by saying, ‘See, I have always been ahead of time. Also, I think I should have patented these’.

One of the memes is a shot from his film ‘Aur Pyar Ho Gaya’ in which he co-starred with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the image went viral as it implies Bobby foresaw the RT-PCR test in the 1990s. Reacting to the meme, Bobby chuckled and said, ‘Sorry Aishwarya, but Bobby got a little swabby. Get it? Swab test, Bobby-Swabby’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby Deol was last seen in the film ‘Love Hostel’. Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey, Raj Arjun, and M.K. Raina also star in the film, which is directed by Shanker Raman. It was released on ZEE5 on February 25. Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra, and Gaurav Verma are the producers of ‘Love Hostel’. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production.

