Launch date of Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation announced

Mar 3, 2022, 10:36 pm IST

New York: Apple announced that it will launch  the  third generation of iPhone SE smartphone on March 8. The new smartphone will succeed the Apple iPhone SE second-generation smartphone.

As per reports, the  Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation will be launched with the A15 Bionic chipset.  It is  powered by the A13 Bionic processor.  It is expected to be priced around $ 300 (Rs 23,000).

As per reports, the iPhone SE 3 will likely have a 4.7-inch LCD screen. It will run on iOS. Apple iPhone SE 3 is rumoured to pack a single rear camera setup. Connectivity options on the Apple iPhone SE 3 are said to include Wi-Fi and GPS.

 

