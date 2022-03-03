DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSVideoNewsInternationalNews

Vladimir Putin’s statue removed from a museum in Paris

Mar 3, 2022, 04:42 pm IST

A wax statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin was taken off from the Grevin Museum in Paris as the invasion of Russia into Ukraine continues for the eighth day.

Yves Delhommeau, the director of the Grevin Museum said, ‘We have never represented dictators like Hitler in the Grevin Museum, we don’t want to represent Putin today’.

Meanwhile, Russian soldiers have taken control of the Ukrainian city of Kherson. Kherson is the first major city to fall under Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ‘special military operation’ against Ukraine, which began last week.

The Russian military have also bombarded Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, as part of the attack.

