Vladimir Putin’s statue removed from a museum in Paris

A wax statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin was taken off from the Grevin Museum in Paris as the invasion of Russia into Ukraine continues for the eighth day.

Yves Delhommeau, the director of the Grevin Museum said, ‘We have never represented dictators like Hitler in the Grevin Museum, we don’t want to represent Putin today’.

VIDEO: Wax statue of Vladimir Putin removed from Paris museum. Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompts director of the Grevin Museum in Paris to remove the statue. "We have never represented dictators like Hitler in the Grevin Museum, we don't want to represent Putin today" pic.twitter.com/vaN3kOPPzP — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Russian soldiers have taken control of the Ukrainian city of Kherson. Kherson is the first major city to fall under Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ‘special military operation’ against Ukraine, which began last week.

The Russian military have also bombarded Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, as part of the attack.