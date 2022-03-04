Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal blessed with a baby girl

Mumbai: Singer-host Aditya Narayan and his actor wife Shweta Agarwal announced on Friday that they have become parents to a baby girl. The duo took to Instagram and shared that they welcomed their first child on February 24.

‘Shweta & I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22’, the couple posted on their respective social media handles.

Aditya, son of famous singer Udit Narayan, is known for crooning songs for films like Dil Bechara and Ram Leela. Shweta Agarwal has acted in Vikram Bhatt’s horror film Shaapit and Sudeep-starrer Kannada movie Kiccha .The duo got married in December 2020. Aditya and Shweta shared the news of their pregnancy in January this year.