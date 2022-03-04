Airbnb suspends operations in Russia and Belarus

Airbnb Inc, a home rental company, has suspended its operations in Russia and Belarus, according to Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky in a tweet on Thursday.

The news came as the Russia-Ukraine conflict entered its ninth day today

In retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and a number of other countries have imposed sanctions on the Russian financial sector. The sanctions include a block on Russis’s access to the global financial system and restrictions on its central bank.

This is the first time that the Russian Central Bank is facing restrictions from other countries, which raises the concerns for Russian economy.

Airbnb has halted operations in Belarus after the country’s constitution was recently amended to revoke its non-nuclear status, allowing Russia to deploy nuclear weapons on its soil.