Another Indian student shot in Kyiv amid Russian attack

Rzeszow: An Indian student has been hospitalised after he was shot in the capital city of Ukraine, a few days after an Indian student was killed in the ongoing fight between Russia and Ukraine. The Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) General VK Singh confirmed the news to ANI at Poland’s Rzeszow airport on Thursday.

‘A student from Kyiv was reported to have been shot and was immediately admitted to the hospital in Kyiv’, General (retd) Singh told ANI. ‘The Indian embassy had earlier cleared on the priority that everyone should leave Kyiv. In the event of war, the gun bullet does not look at anyone’s religion and nationality’, he added.

Also read: Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine on fire post Russian attack

The students are currently fleeing the war-torn country Ukraine and trying to reach the border of Poland for their safe return to India. Four Union Ministers- Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh are overseeing the evacuation efforts in the countries adjoining Ukraine.