Bomb blast at a mosque in Pakistan kills 30

Lahore: At least 30 people were killed .and several others injured in a bomb explosion at a Shiite Muslim mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan. The bomb explosion took place during the Friday prayer.

Police informed that two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at the policemen outside the mosque. One policeman was killed while the other was critically injured. The blast occurred following the firing incident.

Also Read: Honda to launch an entry-level adventure bike CRF190L in India: Know the features

No terrorist outfit has immediately claimed responsibility of the attack. Shiite Muslims, a minority community in the Sunni Muslim Pakistan, are the main target of militant groups like Islamic State group Pakistani Taliban. Both the organizations had carried out similar attacks in Pakistan.