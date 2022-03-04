Bomb blast kills 9 in Bihar’s Bhagalpur; Several injured

At least nine people were killed and several others were injured on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday following an explosion at a house allegedly making firecrackers in Bhagalpur, Bihar.

The explosion took place at around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday night in the house in Kajwali Chak village under Tatarpur police station. The explosion was so intense that four houses collapsed and the sound was heard around 15 kms away from the site. Neighbours told the police that the house owner had been making firecrackers illegally. The injured persons were admitted to the Mayaganj hospital in Bhagalpur. Four of them are in critical condition.

Bihar | 7 dead and several injured in an explosion in Tatarpur police jurisdiction in Bhagalpur dist Prima facie it is coming to light that the family was involved in making firecrackers. 2-3 houses damaged. We are further investigating the matter: Bhagalpur DM, Subrat Kumar Sen pic.twitter.com/poKM63Loi4 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

Following the explosion, Bhagalpur range DIG Sujit Kumar, District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Babu Ram and other senior officials reached the spot. ‘Prima facie it is coming to light that the family was involved in making firecrackers. Two-three neighbouring houses have also been damaged in the explosion. We are further investigating the matter’, said Bhagalpur DM Subrat Kumar Sen.

‘The explosion may have taken place during the illegal manufacturing of country-made crude bombs. There is also a possibility that the alleged persons could be making crackers. As the nature of the blast was so intense, we believe that the quantity of the explosives was very high’, Sujit Kumar said.