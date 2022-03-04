Cricket legend Shane Warne passes away

Sydney: Australia’s legendary cricketer Shane Warne has passed away due to suspected heart attack. He was aged 52.

As per his management company, he was found unresponsive in his villa in Koh Samui, Thailand. ‘Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course’, a statement issued by Warne’s management said.

Shane Warne was named as one of ‘Five Cricketers of the Century’ by Wisden. He played 145 Test matches for Australia and had taken 708 wickets. He also played 194 ODIs and had taken 293 wickets.