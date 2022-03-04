Delhi girl assaulted by friend outside school, Video goes viral

New Delhi: A schoolgirl was assaulted by her female friend outside Gitanjali school in Sant Nagar area in New Delhi. A video of the incident went viral on social video and later, the police registered a complaint.

‘We received a complaint on March 2 from the family members of the girl where they had written that the video of their daughter getting beaten up has gone viral on social media’, a senior Police officer of Burari police station said. The victim, a schoolgirl, had an argument with one of her friends after which a fight broke out outside the school, the officer added. ‘It is a fight after a quarrel among students, though every angle is being investigated’, the officer further said.

Delhi Police has registered a case in this matter under section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 379 (Punishment for theft), 356 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been registered, the official said. The officer further stated that the very next day, another person was assaulted outside the same school and the video of that incident is also going viral. Police have received a complaint about that as well.