India Vs SL: Rohit Sharma wins toss, opt to bat in Virat’s 100th test

Mohali: India skipper Rohit Sharma, who started his journey as Test captain won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the opening Test of the two-match series here on Friday. The match is Virat Kohli’s 100th Test, and 300th test for Sri Lanka. Rohit has opened the innings alongside Mayank Agarwal.

Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer replaced Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the playing XI for India, who went with three spinners and two seamers. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, opted for three seamers and two spinners.

Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid presented Virat Kohli with his 100th baggy blue to commemorate his 100th test match.

"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid presents Virat Kohli with his 100th baggy blue to commemorate his 100th appearance in whites," tweets BCCI. (Pics: BCCI)#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/gO95Fde3jH — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(wk), Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara.