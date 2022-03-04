Lava launches ‘Lava X2’ in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: India based smartphone brand, Lava has launched its latest smartphone ‘Lava X2’ in the country. The budget smartphone is priced at Rs 6999. It is available for pre-bookings at a discounted price of Rs. 6,599 on Amazon till March 11.

The new phone is available in tow colours- Blue and Cyan. It comes with 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC and is mated with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The phone has a dual rear camera setup and a 5MP camera in the front for selfies. It houses a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5 mm audio jack, a USB Type-C charging port and OTG support.