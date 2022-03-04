Motorola Edge 30 Pro first sale in India today: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: The first sale of Motorola Edge 30 Pro in India will be held today at 12 Motorola launched the new smartphone in the Indian market last week and is available for purchase on Flipkart and retail outlets. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999. It comes in two colours- Cosmos Blue and Stardust White.

The new phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and runs on Android 12. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display support is HDR10+.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro houses a triple rear camera –50MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP depth sensor. It also has a 60Mp selfie camera on the front. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor are the sensors included in the phone.

The new phone runs on a 4,800mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast wired charging support. It also includes 15W wireless charging and 5W wireless power-sharing.