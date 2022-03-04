Senior leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to take charge as CPI(M) state secretary for the 3rd term

Kochi: Senior leader of the Communist party of India CPI(M), Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, will continue in the post of CPM state secretary for the third term. Both state leadership and central leadership took the decision in unison about having him in the position. Notably, Kodiyeri will join the line of CPM veteran leaders VS Achuthanandan and Pinarayi Vijayan who have earlier became the party secretaries three times and five times respectively.

Meanwhile, major changes are expected in the state secretariat and committee, and youth and women will reportedly get consideration to major positions. The central committee has decided that the members exceeding the age of 75 years should not be allowed in major positions in the party, only with the exception given to Pinarayi Vijayan. here are deliberations to select secretariat during state conference itself, contrary to the earlier way of process being conducted in a later stage.

Ministers including Saji Cheriyan and VN Vasavan, former ministers M Vijayakumar and Kadakamppily Surendran, and P Jayarajan, MV Jayarajan from Kannur, Ernakulam’s Gopi Kottamurikalm, KP Satheesh Chandran from Kasaragod and CK Rajendran from Palakkad are likely to be imbibed in the secretariat. Meanwhile, P Karunakaran, Athalavattam Ananadhan, MM Mani and KJ Thomas will be removed from the secretariat due to the age limit.

Reputedly, there are also plans to avoid members of central committee from the 21-member secretariat. From the 88-member state committee, some individuals will be moved, considering their age and competencies. DYFI’s national president AA Rahim, state president S Satheesh, secretary VK Sanoj, SFI national president VP Sanu and CPM Kannur district secretariat member N Sukanya are expected to be part of the new state committee, while minister Muhammed Riyas may be inducted into the secretariat. Ministers R Bindhu and Veena George will be part of the special invitees. Those who are removed due to the age limit will also be reportedly considered as special invitees.