UAE based airlines release list of approved Covid-19 vaccines in UAE

Dubai: Airlines based in the UAE has released the list of approved Covid-19 vaccines in the UAE. The list was released as the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), eased entry rules. As per the new entry rules, fully vaccinated passengers do not have to take a pre-travel Covid PCR test , but only have to submit their vaccination certificate containing a QR code.

UAE airlines specify on the following vaccines to travel to the UAE without taking a PCR test:

• AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria)

• AstraZeneca (SK Bioscience Co Ltd. from Korea)

• Covishield

• Covovax

• ??Covaxin

• Janssen

• Moderna

• Nuvaxovid

• Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty)

• Sinopharm

• Sinovac

• Sputnik V

Passengers who are not fully vaccinated must take a PCR test 48 hours before the departure. Also passengers who are not fully vaccinated and do not have their Covid 19 recovery certificate must take a RT-PCR test.