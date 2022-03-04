Ukraine’s ambassador criticises Turkish tourism group for ‘two-faced’ stance

Ukraine’s ambassador to Turkey asked Ukrainian travel firms on Thursday not to deal with a Turkish agency association because of its “two-faced” position in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

NATO member to Turkey, which holds a sea border with Russia and has strong relations with both, has denounced Moscow’s incursion but has so far ignored the harsher statements of other coalition partners and contradicts their use of sanctions.

Russia refers to the attack as a “special operation.”

Ukrainians and Russians are among the most frequent travellers to Turkey. According to tourism ministry data, more than 2 million Ukrainian travelers visited Turkey in 2021, with another 4.7 million coming from Russia.

Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar stated that the chairman of the Turkey Travel Agencies Association (TURSAB) met him and the Russian envoy to Ankara, personally on Thursday, criticising what he called an equivalence of Ukraine and Russia.