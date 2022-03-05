Davis Cup: India takes lead against Denmark

New Delhi: In tennis, India took a lead of 3-0 against Denmark in the Davis Cup. On Saturday, Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan defeated Denmark’s Frederik Nielsen and Mikael Torpegaard by ‘6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)’ in the Group 1 Playoff match at Delhi Gymkhana Club.

Yesterday, India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri defeated Christian Sigsgaard and Mikael Torpegaard of Denmark. In the first reverse singles, Ramkumar defeated Joahhnes Ingildsen by ‘5-7, 7-5, 10-7’.

Also Read: Kerala government releases SSLC, +2 exam schedules

This is India’s first win since they beat Pakistan 4-0 in November 2019. After that India lost to Finland (1-3) and Croatia (1-3) in away ties. After this victory, India has secured a place in the World Group I for the 2022 season. Denmark will be placed in the World Group II.