Gokulraj murder case : 10 convicted in TN in the 2015 murder case ;

In the murder case of 21-year-old Gokulraj in Tamil Nadu, the Madurai special sessions court convicted ten people on Saturday, including the main accused, S Yuvaraj, former president of Dheeran Chinnamalai Peravai, and nine others.

Five people were found not guilty by the court. Meanwhile on March 8 the court will pass its verdict in the case.

The Gokulraj murder case relates to the murder of a Dalit man named Gokulraj. On June 23, 2015, he was last seen with a woman friend at the Arthanareeshwarar temple in Thiruchengode. The next day, Gokulraj’s headless body was found near a railway track in Namakkal district.

Several people came forward with information indicating that S Yuvaraj, the President of Dheeran Chinnamalai Peravai, a Kongu-Vellalar caste outfit, was the key suspect in the case who could have murdered the Dalit youth due to caste hierarchy.