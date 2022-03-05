Islamic State claims responsibility for Peshawar mosque blast in Pakistan

Islamabad: The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the explosion at a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar. Two terrorists opened fire at police officers near the mosque in Peshawar, after which one of them entered the building and staged the explosion, on Friday. The attack left at least 57 people killed and over 200 others injured.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned the suicide blast in the mosque and said that 'houses of worship should be havens, not targets'. 'I condemn today's horrific attack on a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, during Friday prayers. My condolences to those who have lost loved ones, and my solidarity with the people of Pakistan', the UN chief tweeted.

Houses of worship should be havens, not targets. I condemn today’s horrific attack on a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, during Friday prayers. My condolences to those who have lost loved ones, and my solidarity with the people of Pakistan. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 4, 2022

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) strongly condemned the suicide blast which it said intended to target Shia worshippers, on Friday. While condemning the Peshawar blast, the HRCP said that the assault was clearly intended to target Shia worshippers and possess the hallmarks of sectarian outfits, that have been allowed to run amok in the recent years. Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered an inquiry into the blast and has directed the concerned to provide immediate medical aid to injured people.