Kerala government releases SSLC, +2 exam schedules

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government announced the schedule of SSLC, Plus One, Plus Two and VHSE examinations. Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination will be from March 31 to April 29. The , Class 12th examination will be held from March 30 to April 22 and Class 11th and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) examinations will take place from June 02 to 18.

The annual examinations for classes 1 to 9 will be held from March 23 to April 2. State Education Minister V. Sivankutty announced the schedule. The minister also informed that schools will be closed in April and May for summer vacation and will reopen on June 1. Cleaning works will be conducted in schools from May 15.THe training programme for the teachers will be held in May and the academic calendar for next year would be published in the same month.