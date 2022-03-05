Kiara Advani dances with sister Ishita at her pre-wedding festivities, shares video

Kiara Advani’s sister Ishita Advani is getting married and her pre-wedding festivities have already begun. on Saturday, the Shershaah actress offered a glimpse of her sister’s pre-wedding celebrations on Instagram stories.

Kiara can be seen dancing with her bride-to-be sister and other pals in the video. They danced to numerous Bollywood tunes, including Aisha’s song The Sky Is Pink. Kiara donned a pink thigh-high slit dress with tall heels at the event.

The actress also shared a video on Instagram in which she flaunted her pink ensemble. Sharing the picture she added, ‘When you’re ready in time to get a reel in (two heart and tipping hand emojis)’.

Kiara announced her sister’s engagement with Vivan in an Instagram post in 2019. The actress also added the hashtag ‘#IshitaGotHerKarma’ in her post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara was last seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah. She is currently working on three films, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Akshay Kumar, Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan.