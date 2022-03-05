Know how to check whether your Google account has been hacked

New Delhi: Services provided by Google has become a necessary requirement for everyone. Google gives several services like Google Play, Gmail, Google Drive, or Google Photos and most of the people rely on them.

Google allows its users to link all these services with a single account. With this account, a user can access a variety of applications such as YouTube, Play Store, and others. But this Google account may hold the key to our financial and personal details on these applications. So if this account is hacked it will create problems for the users.

Here are some ways you can check if your Google account has been compromised.

Step – 1 Create a Google account.

Step – 2 From the left navigation panel, select security.

Step – 3 Click ‘Review security events’ in the ‘Recent security occurrences’ tab.

Step – 4 Examine the activity and look for anything odd. If you notice a behaviour that you were not aware of, click ‘No, it wasn’t me,’ else select ‘Yes’.

For this follow the steps below.

Step – 1 Navigate to your Google account.

Step – 2 From the left menu panel, select security.

Step – 3 Now, on the ‘Your devices panel’, select ‘Manage devices’.

Step – 3 Google will then display a list of all devices from which you have logged in to your Google account.

Step – 4 If you come across a device that you don’t recognize, simply click ‘More details’ below the device name.

Step – 5 Now, select ‘Don’t recognize this device?’ and then follow the on-screen instructions to log out of your account and secure it.