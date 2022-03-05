Know how to download YouTube videos on Android devices

New Delhi: YouTube is the most popular video streaming platform in the world. It has millions of users across the globe. One of the main problem with the social media platform owned by Google is that it is very difficult to download the videos form it.

‘TubeMate’, a third-party downloading site makes this task very easy. Tubemate is a free-to-use app with limited advertising and is designed for Android devices.

Also Read: India launch date of Samsung Galaxy F23 announced

Here are tips to follow, for installing TubeMate

Visit TubeMate.net and tap one of the verified download sites

Click the Install App button to install the app

Click on ‘OK’ for the warning about the .apk file which could harm your phone

Click on ‘Open; once downloaded

You will get an ‘Install blocked’ message option on your device. The user will have to click on ‘Settings’ and search for Unknown sources. Once you find the box, click on ‘OK’

Click to Install

Once the App is downloaded on your device, open the App and agree to the terms of use

Now open YouTube and figure out the video which you would want to download. Copy the video URL, and paste the URL in TubeMate

Click on the Red Download button

Select the quality level, at which you would want your video to be downloaded

Post selecting the quality, click on the Red download button

The video will be downloaded. Now users can have the access to the video in Files or in the My Files app of the Android device