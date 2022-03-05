Morphed pic claiming Salman Khan married Sonakshi Sinha goes viral; actress reacts

Recently, a photograph purporting to depict stars Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha discreetly marrying went viral. However, netizens quickly pointed out that the image was definitely a forgery that had been substantially Photoshopped. Now, Sonakshi has reacted to the photograph by leaving a remark on the Instagram account that uploaded it. Sonakshi mocked the scenario, calling those who believed the photo was genuine ‘dumb’.

Salman looks to be putting a ring on Sonakshi’s finger in the photo. Salman Khan is clad in a beige jacket over a white shirt, while Sonakshi is seen in a red saree with heavy jewellery and vermillion in her hair as if she were a bride. However, a closer investigation reveals that the image has been Photoshopped.

Reacting to one such post, Sonakshi wrote, ‘Are you so dumb that you can’t tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture’. She followed her comment with three laughing emojis, showing her amusement at the claim.

The fake picture was deemed awkward and ludicrous by many social media users. ‘This photo looks like Race 3 CG level and some people still believe this is true’, a user commented. Another added, It’s beyond embarrassing at this point; heights of ridiculous’.

Various accounts with differing claims circulated the image widely on social media. Some said the wedding took place in Dubai, while others claimed it took place in Mumbai under the radar. The photograph, however, is a forgery. Salman and Sonakshi were recently in the UAE as part of the Da-Bangg Tour, which was headed by Salman. A few social media accounts attempted to correct the record by releasing a fact check stating that the photo was phoney and manipulated. The image, however, continued to spread.

Also Read: Railway Minister shares video of 2 trains on same track avoiding collision with ‘Kavach’

Sonakshi and Salman collaborated in the Dabangg film series. Sonkashi Sinha made her acting debut with Salman Khan in the 2010 film Dabangg, and went on to appear in both of its sequels.