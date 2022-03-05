Muscat Municipality launches new parking lots

Muscat: Muscat Municipality has launched new parking lots. The new metered parking lots are introduced in several locations in the Governorate of Muscat. They will be operational from March 6.

Here is the list of metered parking lots:

1- Car parks that surround the Sultan Mosque in Ruwi.

2- Car parks adjacent to the Sultan Qaboos Street in South Al – Khuwair and opposite the commercial buildings.

3- The new car parks at Al – Khoud souk, and the ones behind Ooredoo store.