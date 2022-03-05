North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile toward Sea of Japan

Seoul: North Korea has reportedly fired an unidentified projectile toward the Sea of Japan, i.e, the ninth missile launch conducted by Pyongyang this year. ‘North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow’, the Prime Minister’s Office of Japan informed in a tweet.

The launch comes merely a week after North Korea had test-fired a ballistic missile. The US special envoy Sung Kim had condemned the ballistic missile test by North Korea and said that the country has violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions and presented a serious threat to regional stability.