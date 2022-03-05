O Raja expelled from AIADMK after meeting Sasikala;

O Raja, AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam’s (OPS) brother, was expelled from the party on Saturday, a day after he met with V K Sasikala and discussed party matters with her.

In a joint statement, AIADMK coordinator Pannerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami stated Raja was expelled from the party’s primary membership for violating party discipline and working against party principles. In a disciplinary action, three other functionaries from the Theni party district, including Raja, were dismissed.

Sasikala, a close confidante of late AIADMK matriarch J Jayalalithaa, was eased out of the party years ago. On March 4, she started a two-day visit of southern Tamil Nadu, where she met with supporters. Raja paid her a visit in the temple town of Tiruchendur and allegedly discussed party matters with her.