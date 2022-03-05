‘Operation Ganga is in full swing, Over 11,000 Indians evacuated from Ukraine so far’: V Muraleedharan

New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed on Saturday that over 11,000 Indian nationals evacuated from the war-torn Ukraine, amid the ongoing Russian military operations. The minister had received 170 Indian citizens who were evacuated from Ukraine, at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

‘Operation Ganga is in full swing, with over 11,000 Indians evacuated from Ukraine so far. Happy to have received a group of 170 Indians at New Delhi airport, evacuated through AirAsia India. Thank our Missions, foreign governments, and volunteers for their constant support’, Muraleedharan tweeted.

#OperationGanga is in full swing, with over 11,000 Indians evacuated from Ukraine so far. Happy to have received a group of 170 Indians at New Delhi airport, evacuated through @AirAsiaIndia Thank our Missions, foreign governments, & volunteers for their constant support. pic.twitter.com/LUuyhS7LAU — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) March 4, 2022

The Ministry of External Affairs informed on Friday that 16 flights were scheduled for the next 24 hours including Indian Air Force’s C-17 aircraft, under Operation Ganga.

16 flights scheduled for the next 24 hours, including @IAF_MCC's C-17 aircraft. We have managed to get some buses there. 5 buses already operational, more buses later in the evening; 900-1000 Indians stranded in Pisochin & 700+ in Sumy. We are concerned about Sumy: @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/jbHtNn52tQ — V Muraleedharan / ?? ???????? (@VMBJP) March 4, 2022

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Friday, to discuss the ongoing evacuation drive of Indians and the conflict situation in the war striken Ukraine. The Centre has also deployed ‘special envoys’ to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine, to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.