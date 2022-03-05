Ukrainian President survives 3 assassination attempts in 1 week: Report

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has escaped three murder attempts since the Russian invasion began last week. According to reports, the plots were thwarted when Ukrainian officials were made aware of them. The President was targeted by two assassination groups: the Wagner gang and Chechen insurgents.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) warned the Ukrainians about a team of Kadyrovites – elite Chechen special forces – deployed to assassinate Zelensky. Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council stated that these forces were destroyed. He went on to say that the Chechen special forces were murdered on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, on Saturday. ‘And I can say that we have received information from the FSB, who today do not want to take part in this bloody war’, Danilov said.

The US offered to evacuate Zelensky, when the war in Ukraine broke out, but he rejected. Instead, he chose to remain in Kyiv, despite the Russian bombing, in close quarters with his security team and closest advisors.

Many nations, notably France, have hailed his choice. In his State of the Union speech, President Emmanuel Macron referred to Zelensky as the face of honour, freedom, and courage.

Zelensky has expressed concern that he will be the first target of the Russian invasion, but on Thursday he also urged for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the best way to resolve the crisis. ‘If anyone thinks… Ukraine will surrender he knows nothing about Ukraine and has nothing to do in Ukraine’, Zelensky said in his latest video address in a message to Putin.