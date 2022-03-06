7 including 3 children and 2 women killed, 15 injured in road accident

Lahore: 7 were killed and 15 others were injured in a collision between two vehicles in Chowk Azam in Pakistan. The accident took place as a passenger van collided with a car. 6 people in the car including 3 children and 2 women were killed in the accident. Passengers in the van sustained injury.

In a separate incident, 4 people, including a female student, lost their lives in a series of road accidents in Karachi. In another accident a bus ran over a young boy after he fell on the road following hit by a speedy car.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan due to poorly maintained roads, violation of road safety rules and reckless driving.