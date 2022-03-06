Banks to remain shut for 9 days in this month

New Delhi: Banks in the country will remain closed for 9 days this month. As per the holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a total of 13 holidays have been given to the banks in the month of March.

Not all banks in the country will be closed on these days as some are regional holidays. As per RBI, banks will be granted holidays in three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and the Closing of Bank Accounts.

List of upcoming holidays in March 2022:

Holika Dahan: March 17

Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Doljatra: March 18

Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day: March 19

Bihar Divas: March 22

Besides the above listed holidays, banks across the country will be closed on the following weekends in the upcoming days in the month of March 2022:

Second Saturday: March 12

Sunday: March 13

Sunday: March 20

Fourth Saturday: March 26

Sunday: March 27