Banks to remain shut for 9 days in this month

New Delhi: Banks in the country will remain closed for 9 days this month. As per the holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a total of 13 holidays have been given to the banks in the month of March.
Not all banks in the country will be closed on these days as some are regional holidays. As per RBI, banks will be granted holidays in three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and the Closing of Bank Accounts.
List of upcoming holidays in March 2022:
Holika Dahan: March 17
Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Doljatra: March 18
Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day: March 19
Bihar Divas: March 22
Besides the above listed holidays, banks across the country will be closed on the following weekends in the upcoming days in the month of March 2022:
Second Saturday: March 12
Sunday: March 13
Sunday: March 20
Fourth Saturday: March 26
Sunday: March 27
