Director Mari Selvaraj announces his new film ‘Maamannan’

Mari Selvaraj, best known for his work on Karnan, has started shooting for his upcoming Tamil flick ‘Maamannan’. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil, and Vadivelu have been cast in the key parts. The film will have music by legendary composer AR Rahman.

Taking to various social media handles, the filmmakers recently released the poster of the film. Meanwhile, director Selvaraj expressed his delight at the prospect of working with Vadivelu while sharing pictures of himself with the star.

Maamannan will be shot in Tamil Nadu, in the cities of Chennai, Yercaud, and Salem. Udhayanidhi Stalin, an actor-politician, is financing the film through his Red Giant Movies production company.

Selvaraj’s earlier films, Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan, earned excellent accolades from both spectators and reviewers. Maamannan’s actors expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership as well.