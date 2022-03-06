Gulf country lifts mandatory PCR test, quarantine for arrivals

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia revised entry rules. The government has lifted mandatory Covid-19 PCR test and quarantine for passengers arriving in the country.

The government also suspended social distancing measures in all open and closed places including mosques. Masks will only be required in closed spaces. Visit visa holders must have a medical insurance that covers the costs of treatment of coronavirus infection.

Saudi also lifted the suspension of direct flights and arrival to the Kingdom from the following countries -South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, United Republic of Comoros, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Afghanistan.

Saudi Arabian government said that all these decisions will be subject to continuous evaluation by the competent health authorities in the country.