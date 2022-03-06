Here is the full schedule of IPL 2022

Mumbai: BCCI released the full schedule of Indian Premier League (IPL). The 15th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium. Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match. The finals will be played on May 29.

All the 10 teams are included in the two groups. Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are included in the Group A. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are included in the group B.

There will be 70 league matches and 4 playoff matches. The 10 teams will play a total of 14 league matches (7 home matches and 7 away matches). Each team will play 5 teams twice and the remaining 4 teams only once (2 only home and 2 only away).

Four teams with highest points will enter the playoffs round. The teams placed in 1st and 2nd position in the points table will get two chances to enter the final as they will play Qualifier 1 & 2 and the teams placed in 3rd and 4th spot will play Eliminator round to enter the Qualifier 2 to lock horns with the team that lost the Qualifier 1.

League matches will played in four venues – Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Mumbai will host 55 games, while 15 will be played in Pune. Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil stadiums will host 20 matches each, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA International stadiums will host 15 games each.