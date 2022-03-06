ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: India defeat Pakistan by 107 runs

Mount Maunganui: In cricket, Indian Eves defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in their opening match in the ICC Women’s World Cup at the Bay Oval in New Zealand. India scored 244 runs for 7 wickets. Pakistan was bowled out in 37 overs with the score of 137 runs. Both teams are meeting in an ODI for the first time since the 2017 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Earlier, Indian skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and decided to bat first. Smriti Mandhana (52), Sneh Rana (53) and Pooja Vastrakar (67) scored half-centuries for India.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked four wickets while Jhulan Goswami and Sneh Rana claimed two wickets each. For Pakistan, Nida Dar and Nashra Sandhu picked two wickets each.

Brief Scores: India 244/7 (Pooja Vastrakar 67, Sneh Rana 53*, Nashra Sandhu 2-36) vs Pakistan 137 all out (Sidra Ameen 30, Diana Baig 24; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-31).