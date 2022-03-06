Release date of ‘Attack 1’ starring John Abraham announced

Mumbai: Upcoming Bollywood film ‘Attack 1’ starring John Abraham will be released on April 1,2022. John Abraham announced this through his social media handle. The trailer of the film will be released tomorrow.

Also Read; Suzuki launches GSX250R: Know the features and price

Attack is a sci-fi thriller film. John Abraham plays the role of a super-soldier in the film. The film is produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment) and Ajay Kapoor and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. It has Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.